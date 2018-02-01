A Great Idea to Help Teachers Keep Clay Out of the Drain!

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Keeping clay out of your drains is a must for any ceramic artist. This can be a particular challenge for teachers of the younger grades. If you have a clay sink trap, that can help prevent problems, but if not, you’ll need another solution.

Well, we have a great one for you today! In this clip, excerpted from her new video Teaching Clay in the Classroom, Part 1, ceramic artist and educator Jeni Hansen Gard shares her system for making sure clay stays out of the drain. Stay tuned for Teaching Clay in the Classroom, parts 2 and 3 – due out Spring and Summer of 2018! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

An Smart Alternative to a Clay Sink Trap

This clip was excerpted from Teaching Clay in the Classroom, Part 1, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop.

To learn more about Jeni Hansen Gard and see more images of her work, visit her website http://jenigard.weebly.com/.