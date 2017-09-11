Mixing it Up: Using Stains and Underglazes to Create a Patina

The bold, expressive line work and warm color palette of Rohrersville, Maryland, artist Hunt Prothro’s work are born out of visits to Paleolithic cave sites in Southern France. Susan Chappelear attended a workshop given by Hunt Prothro at the College of Southern Maryland and gives us these details on how Prothro creates his beautiful patina. An in-depth article on Prothro’s inspirations and influences appears in the Ceramics Monthly archives. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Although Hunt Prothro’s underglazes are poured on a palette, he achieves all of the color mixing on the bisqued pot itself. He follows a sequence to keep all surfaces clean. He applies color to the foot, then the interior and, lastly, the exterior. The inside of the bowls are often painted in counterpoint to the exterior; related, but distinct. He says, “The rim is a third area, a point of transition, and a zone of change with all the attendant hesitations and gestures of finality.”