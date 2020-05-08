Layering Soft-Stamped Underglazes and Sgraffito

I am such a fan of Erin Furimsky and her work and it was a huge treat to work with her on her Layered Surfaces DVD! I still haven’t even come close to exploring all of the ideas that were generated from that shoot. (I do realize having lots of new ideas is a good problem to have, but having no time to work through them is a little bit frustrating. Oh well.)
Today, I thought I would share another fantastic layered surface technique from Erin’s DVD. In this one, she takes ordinary foam craft stamps and puts her own twist on them. Then she combines that look with sgraffito (see finished glazed and fired piece below video!). Gorgeous, as usual. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
PS. And if you are interested in Erin’s sculpture techniques, check out Embracing Abstraction: Making Slab-Built Sculpture and Embracing Abstraction: Making Coil-Built Sculpture in the CAN Shop!
Getting the Most out of Ceramic Glazes and Underglazes
Dive into the world of ceramic glazes, underglazes, and stains when you download this freebie, Getting the Most out of Ceramic Glazes and Underglazes.
Wonderful technique, thank you for sharing…..
Very Cool techniques, I can’t wait to show my students on Monday!
A great combination of techniques applicable to many surfaces. Thanks for sharing.
I just wanted to say that I LOVE the dvd. I have been very inspired by it and have watched it multiple times because of how much information there is in it. I have watched it so much, I am embarrassed to say, that my 5 year old now plays “Pottery Video”, and pretends to demonstrate how to decorate pottery, like on the video.
I ordered this dvd set and am completely addicted – thank you Erin for all these amazing ideas – I am loving working in ceramics again and am totally inspired!
thanks for sharing….very generous information…I love sgraffito and carving…very satisfying to do…cheers
je suis toujours admirative lorsque je decouvre vos video malheureusement je ne comprend pas votre language mais les gestes me font deviner ce qu il faut faire tout est superbe
continuez cela m aide beaucoup
mamie gisele
What a great Video! Thanks for sharing your techniques to provide a great visual starting place for inspiration to set in…
i am now well and truly addicted to your site. these are techniques i have read about but i have never seen. you just helped me understand under-glazes and graffito!
Great demo, Erin. I do a lot of carving on my pieces, mostly hand-built, and was very taken with the tool you used in the video clip. Was it home-made? If not, can you suggest a company? Thanks!
Erin is so good at this. Love to watch her at work. Simple and yet so effective. If she is ever in the UK, please let us know. I can probably get a workshop session set up in the second quarter of the year.
this is really beautiful. i love the finished product. looks fantastic.
This is a fantastic set of DVD’s. I’m looking forward to trying all of these techniques out!
I will try this out! Lovely demonstration. I now see where scraffito can look artistic as another way of “drawing”. Would appreciate viewing the after-fired piece as I still don’t relate to unfired glazes very well. Thanks!
beautiful, i cant wait to try this. thanks