Layering Soft-Stamped Underglazes and Sgraffito

I am such a fan of Erin Furimsky and her work and it was a huge treat to work with her on her Layered Surfaces DVD! I still haven’t even come close to exploring all of the ideas that were generated from that shoot. (I do realize having lots of new ideas is a good problem to have, but having no time to work through them is a little bit frustrating. Oh well.)

Today, I thought I would share another fantastic layered surface technique from Erin’s DVD. In this one, she takes ordinary foam craft stamps and puts her own twist on them. Then she combines that look with sgraffito (see finished glazed and fired piece below video!). Gorgeous, as usual. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

**First published in 2012.