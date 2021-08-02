Po-Wen Liu Shares the Secrets to his Beautiful Celadon Glaze

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

With a degree in ceramic engineering, as well as a BFA and MFA in ceramics, potter Po-Wen Liu knows a thing or two about glaze chemistry. In today’s post, Po-wen shares his beautiful powder-blue Ru Celadon glaze, and explains the firing process he developed to get it just right.- Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

My fascination with the pooling effect of celadon glazes has led me to explore a variety of surface designs on my work.

From opalescent blue to cool, transparent green, the celadon glaze has a tendency to play hide-and-seek with light.

The Ru Celadon glaze has a jade-like, powder-blue appearance. It works well with solid shapes and pure lines.

A darker clay body can enhance the Ru Celadon. I add 0.3% of red iron oxide to my white stoneware clay. Ru Celadon also requires a thick glaze application. A glaze thickness of at least 1⁄16 inch is needed in order to produce the jade-like quality. I spray and kiln-dry the glaze layers repeatedly, applying as many as five coats, when working with this glaze.

The kiln firing is the most critical process when making celadon. I rely on pyrometric cones to control the firing speed. In a gas kiln, I use Orton cones 010, 08, 04, 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 10. Each cone should bend in an hour’s time. Body reduction is not required. I begin glaze reduction at Orton cone 010. When the kiln temperature reaches Orton cone 10, I change to a light reduction atmosphere without dropping or increasing the temperature, hold it for 20 minutes, then shut off the kiln.

**First published in 2008