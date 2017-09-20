A Super Simple Analogy to Help You Understand Glaze Structure

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

This clip was excerpted from Understanding Glazes, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

Ceramic glazes consist of three main components: glass formers, fluxes, and refractories. If you can remember those, and familiarize yourself with the characteristics of the common ceramic raw materials, you are in good shape to start developing your own successful glazes.

In this video, I thought I would share John Britt’s simple glaze component analogy. It is a great way to remember how the three glaze components function in a glaze. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about John Britt or to see more images of his work, please visit www.johnbrittpottery.com.

**First published in 2013