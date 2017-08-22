Quartz Inversion and Other Important Stages of Firing Pottery

Clay undergoes a remarkable transformation when fired in a kiln, changing in molecular structure as the kiln heats up and cools down. Perhaps one of the most important stages is quartz inversion, which affects ware in the bisque and the glaze firings as the kiln temperature rises and cools back down.

Obviously, these changes can be hard on ware so there are guidelines to avoiding problems that you can follow when firing clay. In today’s post, an excerpt from Electric Kiln Ceramics, Frederick Bartolovic and Richard Zakin explain three important stages in kiln firing and share their advice on steering clear of problems. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor

What Happens when Firing Clay: From Quartz Inversion to Cooling Cracks

by Frederick Bartolovic and Richard Zakin

Important Stages of the Firing

There are several important temperature ranges to be aware of during the firing. During the firing process the molecular structure of the clay is changing as the kiln heats up and then cools back down. These changes can cause great stress on the physical structure of the ware in the kiln and progressing through these stages too quickly can cause drastic results. Here are some guidelines.