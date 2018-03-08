Throwing off the Hump to Create a Faceted Tulip Bowl

Throwing off the hump is a technique that many potters use to quickly make multiples of a form, typically a small form. In the technique, a large mound of clay is placed on the wheel and roughly centered. The potter can then center enough clay at the top for one form, throw the form, cut off, and repeat the process easily. Throwing off the hump is great for productivity.

Simon Levin not only throws almost all of his pots off the hump, but he also trims them off of the same hump. By doing this, he creates a fluidity in his daily studio practice that allows him to not only increase productivity, but also play and experiment from one form to the other. In this post, an excerpt from his video, Work Flow: Throwing & Trimming off the Hump, Simon shares how he throws a lovely faceted tulip bowl off the hump. Have a look and then give throwing off the hump a try! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Throwing a Faceted Bowl off the Hump

Simon Levin, on Throwing Off the Hump:

“I love throwing and trimming pots off the hump. It’s a versatile technique that fluidly integrates with my studio rhythms. I find that I advocate for throwing off the hump at every workshop. I use it for all forms that I plan to trim: bowls, cups, mugs, and plates, and a few small forms that don’t get trimmed.” – excerpt from Simon Levin’s article Center Justified, from the May/June 2015 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated.