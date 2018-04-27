How to Use Cheap Craft Store Tools to Add Playful Details to a Wheel Thrown Cup

Ever since buying one of Chandra Debuse’s yunomis a couple of years ago, I wondered how she created the biomorphic volumes that give these forms their wonderful Seuss-like quality. Turns out, they are made with the aid of craft foam – that craft store staple that is ubiquitous in children’s art projects.
Chandra reveals the secrets to the sweet swells of her yunomis and some other great tips in today’s post, an excerpt from her video Sketch & Stretch: Creating Playful Pottery with Illustrated Surfaces! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
This clip was excerpted from Sketch & Stretch: Creating Playful Pottery with Illustrated Surfaces, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!
To learn more about Chandra DeBuse or to see more images of her work, please visit www.chandradebuse.com.
**First published in 2016.
great thx for the tips.
Thanks Chondra for sharing all those great tips.
Your work is lovely.
What a creative idea that opens up a wealth of possibilities and clearly presented as well! Thank you.
I agree, this is one of the BEST videos I’ve seen on here, excellent teaching skills! You are definitely the MacGyver of the ceramics world. So much for the studio plans I had today, I have to try this – thank you so much for sharing!
Thank you! This is one of the best videos I have seen on a clay technique.
THANKS Absolutely brilliant. I am going to play with this idea.!!