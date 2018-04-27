How to Use Cheap Craft Store Tools to Add Playful Details to a Wheel Thrown Cup

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Ever since buying one of Chandra Debuse’s yunomis a couple of years ago, I wondered how she created the biomorphic volumes that give these forms their wonderful Seuss-like quality. Turns out, they are made with the aid of craft foam – that craft store staple that is ubiquitous in children’s art projects.

Chandra reveals the secrets to the sweet swells of her yunomis and some other great tips in today’s post, an excerpt from her video Sketch & Stretch: Creating Playful Pottery with Illustrated Surfaces! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

**First published in 2016.