How to Add Character to a Plate by Altering and Splitting the Rim

The things that separate good pots from great pots are often very subtle. They are the little details that might get overlooked by an inexperienced potter, but that add up to make pots that just have that special something. Simon Levin carefully considers every detail on his pots every step of the process, and it shows.

In today’s video, an excerpt from his video Work Flow: Throwing and Trimming Off the Hump, Simon shares a couple of the little details he adds to his snack plates to give them that certain “je ne sais quoi.” – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

How to Throw and Alter a Plate with a Split Rim

Go with the flow!

In his video, Work Flow: Throwing & Trimming Off the Hump, Simon Levin explains and demonstrates the many benefits of throwing off the hump. The fluidity of throwing off the hump not only results in less starting and stopping, and less getting up and down, it also allows you to play with form and texture, each pot building off the strengths of the previous one–a surefire way to improve your work. Beyond practical tricks and tips such as the secret to preventing S-cracks, Simon will also help you develop your critical eye and make stronger work!

