How to Add Character to a Plate by Altering and Splitting the Rim

The things that separate good pots from great pots are often very subtle. They are the little details that might get overlooked by an inexperienced potter, but that add up to make pots that just have that special something. Simon Levin carefully considers every detail on his pots every step of the process, and it shows.

In today’s video, an excerpt from his video Work Flow: Throwing and Trimming Off the Hump, Simon shares a couple of the little details he adds to his snack plates to give them that certain “je ne sais quoi.” – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

How to Throw and Alter a Plate with a Split Rim

