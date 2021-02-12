3 Smart and Simple Bisque Clay Hump Mold Techniques

Making your own bisque hump or slump molds is probably the easiest and most accessible way to get into mold making in ceramics. All you do is create a prototype form that you can slump a slab of clay into or over, bisque fire it and presto! You then have a durable hump mold you can use over and over without even touching a bag of pottery plaster.
In today’s video, which is compiled from Kari Radasch’s Low-Tech Clay: High End Results, we have compiled three interesting ways to come up with your own custom bisque molds in whatever shape you can dream up. Have a look and then start thinking of your own custom shapes! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
This clip was excerpted from Low-Tech Clay: High End Results, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop.
CLAYflicks subscribers can view this and all of CAN’s full-length videos on CLAYflicks! Not a subscriber yet? No problem—click here to sign up for a no-risk trial.
To learn more about Kari Radasch or to see more images of her work, please visit www.kariradasch.com/.
Comment
Comment
Very nice video! I really don’t like working with pottery plaster, so I’ll have to give this a try. Thank you.