How to Make a Freeform Handbuilt Serving Tray with a Faux Foot

Gail Kendall has a fantastic ability to manipulate clay that seems too soft to form with. Time and time again during the filming of her video From Plate to Tureen: Slab and Coil Building, I thought to myself “there’s no way that is going to work!” But time and time again, Gail pulled off what I thought was impossible!

In today’s video, Gail demonstrates the unconventional method she uses to make trays and platters with what she calls faux feet using soft slabs. I love the low-tech simplicity of this method–all you need is a slab, a coil, and your hands (plus lots of practice to make it work with such soft clay!). – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from From Plate to Tureen: Slab and Coil Building, which is in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

**First published in 2014.