Using Craft Paper to Sketch out Pottery Design Ideas

3-Dimensional Sketching: A Great Way to Come up with Slab Pottery Ideas

For me, one of the most challenging aspects of slab building is envisioning a 3D form when staring at a flat slab. So I am always on the lookout for inspiration for new pottery design ideas. Pinterest and the internet in general can be great sources of handbuilt pottery ideas, but sometimes figuring out how to arrive at a shape from a flat slab is difficult.

If you have ever felt this frustration, today’s video clip will be just what you need. In this excerpt from her video Sewing Clay: Slab Building & Slip-Transferred Patterns, Lauren Karle shows how she uses craft paper to “sketch” out new ceramic design ideas. This exercise will be a great tool for developing pottery ideas for beginners, as well as those who feel stuck in a rut. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Lauren Karle or to see more images of her work, please visit www.laurenkarle.com.