Lana Wilson Shares a Technique for Funky Handbuilt Feet and Lids

If you’re familiar with Lana Wilson’s work, you know that she comes up with some of the most imaginative ways to make it. Following the clay’s lead, she makes forms with life and spunk.

In today’s post, an excerpt from her video Handbuilding with Color and Texture, she shares her technique for making the feet and lid for one of her teapots. It is such a great way to exploit the clay’s malleability and get fresh results! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

