Handbuilding Techniques

Lana Wilson Shares a Technique for Funky Handbuilt Feet and Lids

• July 23, 2021 • Add Comment

If you’re familiar with Lana Wilson’s work, you know that she comes up with some of the most imaginative ways to make it. Following the clay’s lead, she makes forms with life and spunk. 

In today’s post, an excerpt from her video Handbuilding with Color and Texture, she shares her technique for making the feet and lid for one of her teapots. It is such a great way to exploit the clay’s malleability and get fresh results! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

 

finishedteapotThis clip was excerpted from Handbuilding with Color and Texture, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

Comments

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Enter Your Log In Credentials
This setting should only be used on your home or work computer.

Larger version of the image
Send this to a friend