How to Make “Clay Stickers” by Slip Trailing Designs on Plaster

Blair Clemo has always pushed boundaries in terms of techniques in clay. His most recent body of work is no different. In today’s video clip, an excerpt from Blair’s latest instructional video with us, Modular Mugs, he demonstrates how he creates clay stickers from slip trailing clay onto plaster slabs. In the full video, you’ll learn how he then uses these “stickers” and a versatile press mold system to make a mug. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Modular Mugs with A. Blair Clemo, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop.

CLAYflicks subscribers can view this and all of CAN’s full-length videos on CLAYflicks! Not a subscriber yet? No problem—click here to sign up for a no-risk trial.