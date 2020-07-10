How to Make a Berry Bowl with Clay Slabs and Few Tools

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

In addition to loving Birdie Boone’s pots, I am super impressed by her slab building techniques. So today I am going to share one of my favorites from her video, Simple Elegance: Slab Building & Glaze Color Exploration.

In this excerpt, Birdie shares how she uses a simple tool to make the holes in her berry bowls. Birdie places templates premarked with the layout of the holes on top of the clay slabs. Then she quickly pokes through the templates with a needle tool to mark the slab. This allows her to make short work of the hole-making process. Super smart, Birdie! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Simple Elegance: Slab Building & Glaze Color Exploration, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop! To see the full clip of how Birdie Boone makes her berry bowls (or to see more of her amazing work!), head over to CLAYflicks! Not a subscriber? Click here for a free trial!

To learn more about Birdie Boone or to see more images of her work, please visit www.birdiebooneceramics.com.

**First published in 2016.