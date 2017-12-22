How to Create an Ornamental Yet Functional Handle

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Handles are something I struggled with for a long time. Once I started to get my handles the way I wanted, I realized that my pieces as a whole looked better. Another example of how paying attention to all the details in a piece can make a world of difference.

In this video, Martha Grover shows how she “fancies” up a pulled handle to make it look perfect (and function well) on one of her elegant butter boxes. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Creating Curves with Clay, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

To learn more about Martha Grover or to see more images of her work, please visit www.marthagrover.com.

**First published in 2014