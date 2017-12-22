Handbuilding Techniques

How to Create an Ornamental Yet Functional Handle

• December 22, 2017 • Add Comment

Handles are something I struggled with for a long time. Once I started to get my handles the way I wanted, I realized that my pieces as a whole looked better. Another example of how paying attention to all the details in a piece can make a world of difference.

In this video, Martha Grover shows how she “fancies” up a pulled handle to make it look perfect (and function well) on one of her elegant butter boxes. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

 

This clip was excerpted from Creating Curves with Clay, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

Martha-Grover FinishedTo learn more about Martha Grover or to see more images of her work, please visit www.marthagrover.com.

**First published in 2014
Comments

Comments are closed.

Enter Your Log In Credentials
This setting should only be used on your home or work computer.

Larger version of the image

Send this to a friend