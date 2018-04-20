I just added latex resist to my ever expanding studio supplies shopping list. What is latex resist, you ask? Liquid latex resist is a cousin to our friend wax resist and is used in a similar way. The difference is, latex can be peeled off of the pot. So you can paint patterns and glaze where there is no resist, then peel it off and glaze with another color.
In today’s video, an excerpt from her DVD Integrating Surface and Form with Porcelain, Lorna Meaden takes us through the process of glazing one of her jester tumblers using latex to enhance the slip inlay jester pattern. This process allows her to alternate flashing slip and celadon glaze. Have a look. You’ll probably want to head out to your supplier and get some of this magic material! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
This clip was excerpted from Integrating Surface and Form with Porcelain, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!
Latex Resist VS. Wax Resist
Latex resist is a great tool for creating intricate patterns on your work and it is more forgiving than wax resist. Unlike wax resist, which you have to burn off if you make a mistake, latex can just be peeled off. However, the blessing of being able to peel latex off can also be a curse because you have to peel it off before firing. You do not want to burn rubber! So if you don’t need to peel it off because you are not doing layers, use wax. If you are doing layers, use latex!
If you are wondering where to buy latex resist, you should be able to find it in most pottery supply stores or online.
To learn more about Lorna Meaden or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lornameadenpottery.com.
**First published in 2012.
What is the difference between latex resist and shellac resist..if any.
What tool was used to make the black slip inlay fine line?
I see the comments, are there no replies? My question is how did she do the black slip inlay? With what tool to make the fine lines?
Yes, you can get latex resist from any pottery supply store that sells Laguna products. Flashing slip is a slip (watered down clay) that is applied to a pot that will be fired in an atmospheric (soda, salt, wood) firing where no glaze is needed. It is made from a recipe of materials that are common in ceramics. The flashing slip accepts the flow of material and vapor in the firing and produces flashes of color on the surface of the pot. Very exciting!
I find the flashing slip leaving some interesting markings, what is the recipe please.
Thanks for this. What is the recipe for this particular flashing slip, please ?
I know frisket, I used to use it for airbrush painting. That is really cool.
thanks for the info!
I thought that the latex might pull off the slip when it is peeled off the pot. Can you put latex over unfired glaze and remove the latex without damaging the glaze underneath?
Brilliant surface! What kind of firing did you do? Was there any salt involved? Did you glaze the interior at all?
I buy latex resist at Hobby Lobby, or any art supply place should have it. It also goes by the name ‘Frisket’, don’t know if that is a brand or not, but you can ask for it and they will know what you are talking about. It us used in watercolor painting a lot.
The ‘flashing slip’ is a new name for me too. I am wondering if it is just colored slip, put on leather hard pieces.
I love these pots! Thanks for sharing, and thanks for showing the finished product, lovely! I am wondering what you treat your brushes with to get the latex out. I but soap in them before dipping in latex or wax, but is there a better way?
That’s pretty cool, but is latex resist something you get at a pottery supply store? And I’ve never heard of a “flashing” slip before either!
Anyone?