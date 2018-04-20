I just added latex resist to my ever expanding studio supplies shopping list. What is latex resist, you ask? Liquid latex resist is a cousin to our friend wax resist and is used in a similar way. The difference is, latex can be peeled off of the pot. So you can paint patterns and glaze where there is no resist, then peel it off and glaze with another color.

In today’s video, an excerpt from her DVD Integrating Surface and Form with Porcelain, Lorna Meaden takes us through the process of glazing one of her jester tumblers using latex to enhance the slip inlay jester pattern. This process allows her to alternate flashing slip and celadon glaze. Have a look. You’ll probably want to head out to your supplier and get some of this magic material! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Latex Resist VS. Wax Resist

Latex resist is a great tool for creating intricate patterns on your work and it is more forgiving than wax resist. Unlike wax resist, which you have to burn off if you make a mistake, latex can just be peeled off. However, the blessing of being able to peel latex off can also be a curse because you have to peel it off before firing. You do not want to burn rubber! So if you don’t need to peel it off because you are not doing layers, use wax. If you are doing layers, use latex!

If you are wondering where to buy latex resist, you should be able to find it in most pottery supply stores or online.

**First published in 2012.