Glaze Trailing Beautiful Surface Designs

As almost any potter will tell you, glazing is probably the most challenging part of making pottery. It takes a lot of practice and experimentation to get it right (and it is easy to ruin a successful pot by getting the glazing wrong—take it from one who knows!). Sarah Jaeger is one of those potters who gets glazing so right. Through her years of experience as a professional potter, Sarah has developed a palette of glazes that work for her and she enhances her glaze surfaces with glaze trailing beautiful designs on her pots. The results are stunning.



In today’s video, an excerpt from her DVD Throwing, Altering, and Glazing For Function and Beauty, Sarah takes us through the glaze trailing process on one of her gorgeous pots. Watch the video, and then try it out in your own studio! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Get Stunning Results with Glaze Trailing

This clip was excerpted from Throwing, Altering, & Glazing for Function and Beauty, with Sarah Jaeger, which is on sale in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

More about Glaze Trailing

Glaze trailing is a super fun glazing technique that is somewhat similar to its cousin slip trailing in that both use a slip trailer, ear syringe or other such device to draw designs on pottery. But glaze trailing is done with two contrasting glazes. Because it is glaze on glaze, the lines do not remain raised on the surface as they do with slip trailing. Instead, they move and melt into the surface. Experiment with your current glaze palette and see if you can come up with some good combinations. But as always, test on test tiles first, and not your favorite piece, as not every combination is a winner! Good luck!

Find loads more pottery glazing techniques here!

To learn more about Sarah Jaeger or to see more images of her work, please visit www.sarahjaeger.com.

Save 20% off list price! With a goal of making pots that will be incorporated into the daily lives of those who own them, Sarah Jaeger knows she has to consider every detail in the design of her forms. In her information-packed video, she shares all the details to help you make better pots! Sale Price: DVD: $39.98 | Download: $31.98 Discount applied at checkout.

Sale valid through 5/15/18 at 11:59 pm EDT USA. Learn more!

**First published in 2013