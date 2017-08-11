Design Techniques and Tips for Outstanding Majolica Pottery

This clip was excerpted from Majolica Decorating with Linda Arbuckle, which is available in the the Ceramic Arts Shop.
I think everyone who has a passion for making pottery has experienced the heartbreak of making a great pot and then ruining it in the glaze stage. I certainly have. In fact, I think glazing and decorating is the most challenging part of this medium.
So today I am sharing this video clip from Linda Arbuckle’s Majolica DVD. Not only does Linda give excellent advice and show examples for how to develop successful decoration. But she also shares a number of great technical tips for painting with majolica colors in this clip. Enjoy! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
Linda Arbuckle has dedicated years to the study and perfection of the majolica technique. Save $30 on this best-selling DVD and you’ll learn about the background, materials, tools, tips and techniques you need to succeed.
To learn more about Linda Arbuckle or see more images of her work, please visit lindaarbuckle.com.
**First published in 2013
great video. I have a question for Linda. If I try to give the background color over all the others, as she does in her video, usually the black lines move and the colors mix up with the bkg one. Could linda explain the tip?
Beautiful video! What brand of underglazes do you use?
Evelyn