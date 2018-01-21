Ceramic Decorating Techniques

How to Print on Clay Using a Photocopied Pattern

• January 21, 2018 • Read Comments (3)


When I first started learning about image transfer on clay a few years back, I knew I found something I could keep playing with for years and years. The great thing is, there are seemingly endless ways of doing ceramic transfer printing. (Here is another printing on clay technique right here as a matter of fact).

In today’s post, a time-lapsed excerpt from her video Sewing Clay: Slab Building and Slip-Transferred Patterns, Lauren Karle shows how to print on clay using photocopied patterns. The great thing about these clay transfers is you can make them totally personal by using patterns that are unique to you. Enjoy! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

finished-plate-karleTo learn more about Lauren Karle or to see more images of her work, please visit www.laurenkarle.com/.

**First published in 2016

Comments
  • Ash N.

    Hi Becky, this clip was sped up for our post, but Lauren’s DVD is shot in real-time.

  • Does the whole video go that fast? I had to back it up and pause it at nearly every step to be able to read it.

  • Mary N.

    Hi Lauren from the other side of the country … enjoyed our class together at Santa Fe Clay last winter!!!!! Think of you often – hope you are well …

