How to Print on Clay Using a Photocopied Pattern

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.



When I first started learning about image transfer on clay a few years back, I knew I found something I could keep playing with for years and years. The great thing is, there are seemingly endless ways of doing ceramic transfer printing. (Here is another printing on clay technique right here as a matter of fact).

In today’s post, a time-lapsed excerpt from her video Sewing Clay: Slab Building and Slip-Transferred Patterns, Lauren Karle shows how to print on clay using photocopied patterns. The great thing about these clay transfers is you can make them totally personal by using patterns that are unique to you. Enjoy! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Lauren Karle or to see more images of her work, please visit www.laurenkarle.com/.

**First published in 2016