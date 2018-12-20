Genius Handmade Texture Tools for Making Lines on Pottery

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Amy Sanders is a fan of texture on pots and has a bunch of great ideas for handmade texture tools. I still haven’t had the opportunity to try them all out, but definitely plan to.

One of my favorite handmade texture tools was what I like to call her “rolly line tools.” In today’s video, an excerpt from her technique-packed DVD, Amy demonstrates how to make and use these tools. So simple, so smart! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Creative Forming with Custom Texture, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

To learn more about Amy Sanders or to see more images of her work, please visit www.amysanderspottery.com.

**First published in 2011