How to Flocculate a Ceramic Glaze for Better Coverage

Have you ever glazed a piece and had the glaze run off the high points a little too much? Sometimes that effect is desirable, but other times you might want a more even coating of glaze.
In majolica glazing an even coat of the base glaze is desirable because it acts as a canvas for the decoration. In this post, an excerpt from her DVD Majolica Decoration: Creating Colorful Surfaces, Linda Arbuckle explains how she tests her glazes and makes sure they are properly flocculated to ensure even coverage. Even if you do not do majolica, this advice can be helpful in other glazing situations. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
To learn more about Linda Arbuckle or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lindaarbuckle.com.
Comment
Comment
Hi Linda…..Just in the nick of time! I am about to start a glaze session and have lost all the notes I made when you were at Haystack in 2002. Could not for the life of me remember how to stop the glaze from running off the edges. I use your ^04 white glaze so this should be perfect. Thanks again……….*s*
Comment
Comment
Thank you Linda! I have some pots which could do with re-glazing and I couldn’t get the glaze to stay on, as they were quite high-fired. I will get some epsom salts tomorrow if possible and see if I can remedy the problem. – there’s so much to learn and I love it! Thanks again!
Comment
Comment
Linda, this was so clear and understandable! As Elsie said, I have some pots I wish to reglaze, and will follow your instructions. Thanks again!
Comment
Comment
That is great information! I will be sure to pass it on to fellow students at our local creative art center. It’s a great tip for celadon glazes that need to have even coverage. Thanks!
Comment
Comment
Linda, I have admired you majolica work, and you have been the catalyst to get me to try the process. I love painting, so majolica makes me heart happy. This video is so clear and concise. You’ve solved a very basic problem for me . . .Bless you.
Comment
Comment
excellent tips…thank you for sharing.
Comment
Comment
What a great job Linda.
It is nice to see you and hear you even if it is in the virtual world.
Comment
Comment
Very kind on your part to help us with your advise. Thanks!
Comment
Comment
Thank you SO much, I will report back with my attempts to loosen up my cone 5 copper blue, so I don’t have to add as much water.
Comment
Comment
I am a beginner but I loved your explanation and am sure I will have this in mind for future use, thanks!
Comment
Comment
Hello Linda,
Can I use this process with a commercial glaze? I use Amaco LM-10 transparent matt. Until recently, I have had good coverage, but noticed some problems with a recent firing. I have my glaze in a large covered bucket, because I like to mix it just as you described in the video. The next time I am glazing, I will pay attention to how the glaze adheres to my hand. Also, in the mean time I will purchase some Epsom salts, so that I would be ready to de-flocculate my glaze.
Thank you so much.
Denise M. Carlin
flowerladyz46@yahoo.com
Comment
Comment
Thank you Linda for this extremely valuable video!
Comment
Comment
I have been wondering about this for a long time and actually swhitched to using commercial glazes primarily for this reason, as well as general lack of time.
What a great snippet to recieve!
Thank you for this informative short video.
EPSOM SALTS =magnesium sulphate, is that correct?
M.A.
MALApots,
Faulconbrudge, NSW, AU
Comment
Comment
Can the addition of Epson Salt mixture impact the results of the fired glazes, especially for raku glazes?