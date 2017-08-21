How to Flocculate a Ceramic Glaze for Better Coverage

Have you ever glazed a piece and had the glaze run off the high points a little too much? Sometimes that effect is desirable, but other times you might want a more even coating of glaze.

In majolica glazing an even coat of the base glaze is desirable because it acts as a canvas for the decoration. In this post, an excerpt from her DVD Majolica Decoration: Creating Colorful Surfaces, Linda Arbuckle explains how she tests her glazes and makes sure they are properly flocculated to ensure even coverage. Even if you do not do majolica, this advice can be helpful in other glazing situations. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Linda Arbuckle or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lindaarbuckle.com.