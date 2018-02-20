Two Great Cone 6 Ceramic Glazes that Look Great Layered and On Their Own

I fire to Cone 6 in my electric kiln and I am always on the lookout for great Cone 6 glaze recipes. It is so wonderful when you find glazes you adore. It’s even better when you can find two or more glazes you adore, AND that work well together!

In today’s post, Amelia Stamps shares two of the glazes she adores and her process for layering them to make them even more interesting! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Two Friendly Cone 6 Glaze Recipes

The Peacock jar shown here is decorated by overlapping the Chun glaze under the Chameleon glaze on a porcelain body. I decorate the bisqued piece by brushing on the Chun glaze in a dotted pattern. Sometimes I will use pencil on the bisque to lay out the pattern beforehand. After the piece has the underneath pattern painted on I will then dip the entire piece in the Chameleon. No wax was used in my process. The combination of the glazes creates a pink halo effect around the Chun decoration that can resemble a peacock’s feather.

Chameleon is a Kathy Triplett glaze that I found in a glaze book years ago and the materials in the glaze have changed since then. Originally it called for “Nytal” Talc and “F-4” Felspar. Now we are using Pioneer Talc and Minspar. It produces a similar result that is varied going from shiny green when thin and gray matte when thicker. (Example shown below) I use a white stoneware (BMix) and a grolleg porcelain. Glaze can go darker on the porcelain.

