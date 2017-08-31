Simple Cone 6 Ceramic Glazes

The cone 6 glaze recipes in this feature were contributed by Lou Roess and she fires them in oxidation. As with all ceramic glaze recipes, we recommend that you make small batches to test on your clay body and in your kiln. As we all know, results can vary dramatically because of several variables, including location (altitude and pressure), fuel-type and condition of the kiln, and differences in raw materials. Happy testing! —Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Application Tips for Lou’s Cone 6 Glazes

by Lou Roess

Lou applies these glazes by either dipping or pouring. You can also brush or spray these glazes. Application thickness will affect color and surface quality. Pay attention to the thickness of your glaze (specific gravity) in the bucket. Try to keep the glaze consistent for each glazing session. Usually, most glazes should have the consistency of a medium to heavy cream. You can use a simple test of quickly dipping your hand into the stirred glaze. Examine the glaze coat as you withdraw your hand and try to maintain the same thickness each time you glaze.

Lou’s Cone 6 Glaze Recipes

You also can use small, bisque test tiles dipped into the glaze. When the coating of glaze begins to dry, scratch the surface with the edge of your fingernail to check the thickness of the application.

Overlap glazes on a test tile with the combinations you like to use, fire and attach to the glaze bucket. This is a simple reminder of how to apply glazes to your pottery for the results desired.

Great Glazing Tip: Apply one, two and three layers of glaze to a test tile. Fire and attach the tile to the glaze bucket for a permanent record of application thickness.

**First published in 2012