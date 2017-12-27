How to Dress Up a Tray with Custom Extruded Trim

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

There’s a lot more to the extruder than making strap handles. With a multitude of commercial dies or custom homemade dies, the only limit is the imagination. In today’s post, an excerpt from his DVD The Extruder Video: Making the Most Out of Your Clay Extruder (which is ON SALE as part of the Winter DVD Clearance!), Daryl Baird shows how he dresses up an ordinary extruded tray with trim made from a custom credit card die.- Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from The Extruder Video: Making the Most Out of Your Clay Extruder, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

To learn more about Daryl Baird or to see more images of his work, please visit http://about.me/darylbaird.