In the Studio with Randy Johnston
In this installment of the Ceramic Arts Daily Video Series, Randy Johnston and Jan McKeachie Johnston invite viewers into their studio for a look into their working processes. Soul mates as well as studio mates, Randy and Jan’s pottery shares the common influence of the Leach/Hamada traditions, but they each bring their own perspectives and techniques to the making process. Once an apprentice to Japanese pottery master Shimaoka Tatsuzo, Randy uses traditional Japanese tools and methods, and combines them with his own innovations and ideas about form. Jan incorporates a strong sense of form along with rich surface pattern and texture to her work.
- Introduction
- Chapter 1 – Patterns
- Chapter 2 – Slabs
- Chapter 3 - Boat Form
- Chapter 4 - Spoon Form
- Chapter 5 – Yunomis
- Chapter 6 - Square Plate
- Conclusion
- Bonus - Johnston Studio Tour
- Bonus – Spouts
- Bonus – Teapot
About the Artist
Randy Johnston is a professor at the University of Wisconsin at River Falls, and has been making work in his Wisconsin studio for more than 35 years. He earned his BFA from the University of Minnesota, where he studied with Warren MacKenzie, and his MFA from Southern Illinois University. He also apprenticed at the pottery of Shimaoka Tatsuzo. He is the recipient of numerous awards including two Visual Artist Fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Comment
Comment
Thank you