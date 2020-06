Excerpted and adapted from Deb Schwartzkopf’s new book Creative Pottery: Innovative Techniques & Experimental Designs in Thrown and Handbuilt Ceramics, published by Quarry Books, an imprint of the Quarto Group (www.quartoknows.com/books/9781631598258/Creative-Pottery.html). The book is available at https://ratcitystudios.com, www.amazon.com, and www.barnesandnoble.com.