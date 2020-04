Teco Pottery, an Illinois-based company, was started in 1885 by William Day Gates. Teco, named for the first two letters in terra and cotta, is known for its signature micro-crystalline matte green glazed pottery. Most of its 500 designs were inspired by the Prairie School Movement with architectural or geometric elements and patterns including buttresses, handles, flowers, and leaves.—Excerpted from JustArtPottery.com.