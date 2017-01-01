Making Clay Tools Workshop Handbook: Clay Projects and Studio Resources

Welcome to your workshop! Whether you enjoy throwing, handbuilding, glaze testing or all of the above, we’ve pulled together several things for you to try out once you get back to your studio.

If you’re familiar with Pottery Making Illustrated and Ceramics Monthly, then you already know they’re packed full of practical information, projects, and techniques you can use. The articles in this 2017 Clay Workshop Handbook provide a sampling of some of the great content you’ll discover in each issue.

Enjoy your workshop!

Check out this excerpt:

Thrown and Altered Pitcher

by Nicole M. Curcio

To make the pitcher as lightweight as possible, the body is thrown with 3 pounds of clay (1, 2). After throwing, trim excess clay from the bottom, create a bevel, and make a mark around the widest point of the form to prepare for cuts and alterations (3). Leave the form attached to the bat during assembly.

Once the body of the vessel is complete, allow it to dry to cheddar-cheese hard. Alter the form by cutting half way down from the top edge to meet the marked circumference line (4).

Fold the clay walls across each other (5) and cut through both walls at a 45° angle to create a beveled edge. You should have two edges that meet perfectly; join them by scoring and slipping the beveled edges together to create a bird-shaped body form (6). Set the form aside.

The spout is formed on a separate bat by throwing a flat disk with a recessed center portion that is 1/4 inch thick and an outer portion that is 1/2-inch thick (7). Using a wire tool, cut the outer section to create texture and divide the surface into faceted thirds that resemble a Mercedes Benz emblem.

Shape and attach the spout while the clay is wet and at full plasticity. Immediately remove it from the wheel, fold it into shape, and place it onto the body. The placement should emphasize the vertical angle of the spout and the breast of the bird-like form. Shape the spout by hand to create the pouring edge.

Mark the placement of the spout (8) and carefully remove it from the form. Use a knife to remove the folded areas and eliminate any extra clay weight. Set the spout aside, facing up and remove the marked area from the body. Prep the edges (9) and attach the spout, joining the interior edge completely. The spout is then finessed for definition.

Cut away the back edge of the body to create a lip that follows the line of the spout (10). This detail will help engineer a smooth flow of liquid. Pull several handle forms (11) and lay them on a surface, like taffy, until they become soft cheddar-cheese hard. Attach two of these to the cut rim, meeting at an upward curve opposite the spout. This defines the rim of the body (12). Prepare the raised center of the pulled rim for an added handle (13). After determining the location for the handle, attach the coil and pull it up from the tail end of the form. Double the coil over to create a layered handle, pull again, and curve it into place, attaching the top to the raised part of the pulled-coil rim (14). Pay close attention to the weight of the attachments, the overall mass, shape, and proportion of the handle.

Using your tools, clean up the edges and create a foot. Use a wire to cut the pitcher from the bat and finish the bottom by tapping the center lightly with the palm or ball of your hand.

Faceting Thrown Forms

by Guillermo Cuellar

Add new patterns to your thrown forms by faceting the exterior with straight, diagonal, or wavy cuts.

Small Batch, Small Hatch

by Andrea Denniston

Tired of setting up the ubiquitous 10×10-foot pop-up craft-fair tent? Denniston shares her plans for a mobile gallery that minimizes set-up time and draws in customers.

Personal Bakers

by Caleb Zouhary

Learn how to make a thrown and altered personal baker and, after it’s fired, treat yourself to a homemade seafood lasagna dinner!

Smarter Selling Online

by Paul Barchilon

Barchilon shares 5 helpful tips that have drastically improved his online sales.

Wheel Noodle

by Sheryl Taylor, Jesse Jones, and Chris Pate

Yes, you read that right. The humble pool noodle comes to the rescue as a studio tool.

Throwing Tall

by Clay Cunningham

Learn how to throw consistently tall forms by opening them in three stages.

Low-fire Recipes

by Lauren Karle

Karle shares her low-fire recipes, including a warm-toned earthenware clay body, a stain, a wash, and a clear glaze—all formulated to work well with each other.

Snips and lips

by Robin Ouellette

Ouellete’s eye-catching drawings examine twelve different styles of pouring vessel spouts and their lips.

Subbing Fluxes

by Alisa Liskin Clausen

Substituting or trying a combination of fluxes in a glaze recipe is a simple experiment with wide ranging results.

