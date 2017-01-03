Special Offer Pottery basics from the experts – FREE! All the fundamentals are in this expert freebie, How to Make Pottery: How to Learn Pottery Techniques

Hello fellow clay lover!

Chances are, if you are reading this, you have a touch of the “clay bug” (or possibly even full-on “clay fever!”). I remember my first pottery class. The second I touched this amazing material, I was truly hooked. I spent any spare moment I could in the studio determined to make clay a permanent part of my life.

I think a lot of potters have similar stories to mine and once they start making pottery, they try to get their hands on any information they can find to help build skills and confidence.

Gain a head start on ceramic art skills, even if you’re a complete beginner

a head start on ceramic art skills, even if you’re a complete beginner Learn basic pottery techniques that will stay with you forever

basic pottery techniques that will stay with you forever Understand the properties of clay through a variety of projects

the properties of clay through a variety of projects Master more complicated techniques such as throwing

more complicated techniques such as throwing Achieve the results you envision with every single project

the results you envision with every single project Enjoy making pottery to the fullest and fulfill your creative vision

There is definitely a big learning curve with clay, and lots of early attempts end up in the slop bucket. But this download includes accessible projects that will help you gain confidence quickly. You’ll learn how to use a simple Chinet paper plate as a mold for slab building a plate of your own. Not only will this project help you get the feel for clay, but a plate makes a great canvas for decoration and you’ll learn how to use slip, stencils, and even found objects like lace or necklaces to add imagery and texture.

You can’t make great pots without clay and this guide gives you clear instructions both for mixing small batches by hand, and for using a mechanical mixer for larger batches. Even if you plan to buy clay premixed from a supplier, this article includes great information that will help you understand your clay. Did you know that bacteria multiplies in clay if you let it sit for a week or so? And that this is actually a good thing?

Here are all the skills you’ll acquire when you read How to Make Pottery: Learn Pottery Techniques and Enjoy Working with Clay:

Mixing clay

Throwing a perfect cylinder

Making coil pottery

Making easy slab plates

Making pinch pitchers

Stenciling

Adding texture

Glazing

And all of these skills are explained to you by some of the best ceramic artists in the field, who make sure to include tips, tricks and pitfalls to avoid, which they’ve learned from years of experience. All these tips add up to better results for you in the studio! Here’s a sampling of the tips you’ll find in How to Make Pottery:

Did you know that oils or lotions from your hands can resist glaze? Try wearing a clean pair of disposable gloves when you glaze to avoid bad adhesion.

Trying to build up a coil pot? Before adding more coils, trim off a thin layer of clay. This removes the dry outer skin, revealing a slightly more malleable area on which to add a coil.

What’s included in How to Make Pottery: Learn Pottery Techniques and Enjoy Working with Clay

To give you a complete idea of the contents of this useful free guide, here are all the sections included:

Mixing Clay Bodies in the Studio

Clay Slab Project: Plates

Pinched Pitchers

Throwing: A 3-Stage Approach

How to Glaze

Each one of these sections will help you become a more accomplished ceramic artist. Even if you are enrolled in a class or have watched online videos, the instructions in this are a perfect complement. The detailed illustrations on which specific direction you should be pushing when centering, how to position your hands when opening and pulling up the walls, and how the clay will respond to all of it will help reinforce what you have learned. With this informative and beautifully illustrated guide, you’ll be well on your way to mastering the wheel in no time.

Or perhaps you’ll get new inspiration for decorating your work when you see the intriguing ideas included in our section on making slab plates – painting a design with glaze and a stencil, or using a crushed plastic bag to create an interesting texture, for example.

