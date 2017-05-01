Special Offer Learn pottery wheel throwing techniques from the experts – FREE! All the fundamentals are in this expert freebie, Five Great Pottery Wheel Throwing Techniques.

Five Great Pottery Wheel Throwing Techniques: Tips on Throwing Complex Pottery Forms Using Basic Throwing Skills

Learn tips, tricks, and techniques for pottery wheel throwing in this FREE PDF!

Full of great pottery techniques, as well as ideas you can apply to any pottery project, these step-by-step wheel-throwing instructions will help you improve your pottery throwing skills from concept through completion. For a tool that really does one thing (spins in a circle), the number of techniques and results possible on the pottery wheel are just astounding.

Glenn Woods explains how to throw upside down for taller, trimmer pots. Billy Lloyd throws porcelain that look like it’s machine made, but the techniques you acquire trying to duplicate this technique means you’ll be able to tackle most any form in any style. Lyla Goldstein loves the concept of saucers and how they elevate the cup to a new level­. A great gift idea! And if you saw Yoko Sekino-Bové you’d admire how someone of small stature can make such large pieces, but that’s the secret she has to share. Finally, Clay Cunningham demostrates throwing tall forms on the pottery wheel.

Learn pottery wheel throwing techniques from the experts – FREE! All the fundamentals are in this expert freebie, Five Great Pottery Wheel Throwing Techniques. All fields are required. First Name Last Name Email We understand your email address is private. You will receive email and newsletters from Ceramic Arts Network. We will never share your information except as outlined in our privacy policy. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Five Great Pottery Wheel Throwing Techniques includes the following articles:

A Great Technique for Throwing Light Curvy Vases on the Pottery Wheel

by Glenn Woods

If you struggle with the problem of having too much clay left at the bottom of your wheel thrown pieces, why not turn things upside down? Glenn Woods did just that and came up with a beautiful lightweight pitcher. Throwing pottery on the wheel is challenging enough. Cut yourself some slack with this great technique!

Precision Trimming



by Simon Levin

Most potters have heard of throwing off the hump, but trimming off the hump is a little less common. Simon Levin gives tips for maximizing your efficiency on your pottery wheel by doing both.

Throwing a Cup and Saucer

by Lyla Goldstein

Throwing pots on the wheel is one thing but to throw two pieces that work together is a skill every potter should have. Lyla Goldstein loves the experience of drinking from a cup with a saucer and demonstrates her wheel throwing technique for making this classic combo.

An Easy Pottery Technique for Making Big Platters

by Yoko Sekino-Bovè

Throwing large pieces is an exciting challenge for any potter, and the reactions from non-potters is worth every bit of the effort. Yoko shows how even the smallest potters can make really impressive wheel-thrown platters.

Throwing Tall

by Clay Cunningham

Throwing tall forms on the pottery wheel can be one of the most challenging clay projects for beginners, but Clay Cunningham has come up with a way to make it much easier. In this article he explains his step-by-step process for successfully throwing tall pots on the pottery wheel.

Learn pottery wheel throwing techniques from the experts – FREE! All the fundamentals are in this expert freebie, Five Great Pottery Wheel Throwing Techniques. All fields are required. First Name Last Name Email We understand your email address is private. You will receive email and newsletters from Ceramic Arts Network. We will never share your information except as outlined in our privacy policy. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Download the free guide right now, and become a better ceramic artist tomorrow. That’s our promise to you from Ceramic Arts Network!

Best regards,

Jennifer Poellot Harnetty

Editor, Ceramic Arts Daily

PS: Remember, the artists featured on Ceramic Arts Network are among the top ceramic artists in the world today, who excel in everything from functional pottery to abstract ceramic sculpture. When you download one of our free guides, you get the best possible advice available and you become a part of our community – enjoying our artists’ stories, gaining inspiration from their work and finding confidence to try new techniques every day!

PPS: Even if you’re not brand new to clay, this guide is bound to have some tips in it that you’ve never heard before – and remember, it’s absolutely FREE, so why wouldn’t you read it today?