Special Offer 20 Emerging Ceramic Artists – FREE! See twenty promising contemporary ceramic artists in Emerging Ceramic Artists.

Emerging Ceramic Artists: Pottery and Ceramic Sculpture by Up-and-Coming Contemporary Ceramic Artists

See twenty promising contemporary ceramic artists in this FREE PDF!

With so much incredible contemporary ceramic art being created today, it becomes difficult to keep up with new, up-and-coming ceramic artists. To help keep you abreast of all the great contemporary ceramic art being made by emerging artists, the editors of Ceramics Monthly have put together a juried collection of some of the most exciting contemporary ceramics out there. Emerging Ceramic Artists: Pottery and Ceramic Sculpture by Up-and-Coming Contemporary Ceramic Artists includes twenty promising contemporary ceramic artists, who have been pursuing a career in the field for less than ten years. Inside, you will find images of their work, insights about their motivations, inspirations and techniques.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your own ceramic art or you’re a collector looking to add to your ceramics collection, Emerging Ceramic Artists: Pottery and Ceramic Sculpture by Up-and-Coming Contemporary Ceramic Artists includes contemporary ceramic sculpture, functional pottery, and compelling ceramic installation art.

20 Emerging Ceramic Artists – FREE! See twenty promising contemporary ceramic artists in Emerging Ceramic Artists. All fields are required. First Name Last Name Email We understand your email address is private. You will receive email and newsletters from Ceramic Arts Network. We will never share your information except as outlined in our privacy policy. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Emerging Ceramic Artists: Pottery and Ceramic Sculpture by Up-and-Coming Contemporary Ceramic Artists includes the following up-and-coming ceramic artists:

Andrea Denniston, Floyd, Virginia

Shiyuan Xu, Houston, Texas

Kirk Jackson, Missoula, Montana

Travis Winters, Baltimore, Maryland

Lindsay Scypta, Rossford, Ohio

Kyle Johns, Northbrook, Illinois

Renee LoPresti, San Marcos, Texas

En Iwamura, Helena, Montana

Lauren Karle, Watrous, New Mexico

April D. Felipe, Albany, Ohio

Chris Chaney, Naperville, Illinois

Lisa Belsky, Columbus, Ohio

Jacob Foran, Edmonds, Washington

Max Seinfeld, Danbury, Connecticut

Stuart Gair, Hudson, Ohio

Charity White, Chicago, Illinois

Zak Helenske, Seattle, Washington

Naomi Clement, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Stephanie Galli, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Mike Stumbras, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

20 Emerging Ceramic Artists – FREE! See twenty promising contemporary ceramic artists in Emerging Ceramic Artists. All fields are required. First Name Last Name Email We understand your email address is private. You will receive email and newsletters from Ceramic Arts Network. We will never share your information except as outlined in our privacy policy. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Download the free guide right now, and become a better ceramic artist tomorrow. That’s our promise to you from Ceramic Arts Network!

Best regards,

Jennifer Poellot Harnetty

Editor, Ceramic Arts Daily

PS: Remember, the artists featured on Ceramic Arts Network are among the top ceramic artists in the world today, who excel in everything from functional pottery to abstract ceramic sculpture. When you download one of our free guides, you get the best possible advice available and you become a part of our community – enjoying our artists’ stories, gaining inspiration from their work and finding confidence to try new techniques every day!

PPS: Even if you’re not brand new to clay, this guide is bound to have some tips in it that you’ve never heard before – and remember, it’s absolutely FREE, so why wouldn’t you read it today?