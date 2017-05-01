Emerging Ceramic Artists: Pottery and Ceramic Sculpture by Up-and-Coming Contemporary Ceramic Artists
With so much incredible contemporary ceramic art being created today, it becomes difficult to keep up with new, up-and-coming ceramic artists. To help keep you abreast of all the great contemporary ceramic art being made by emerging artists, the editors of Ceramics Monthly have put together a juried collection of some of the most exciting contemporary ceramics out there. Emerging Ceramic Artists: Pottery and Ceramic Sculpture by Up-and-Coming Contemporary Ceramic Artists includes twenty promising contemporary ceramic artists, who have been pursuing a career in the field for less than ten years. Inside, you will find images of their work, insights about their motivations, inspirations and techniques.
Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your own ceramic art or you’re a collector looking to add to your ceramics collection, Emerging Ceramic Artists: Pottery and Ceramic Sculpture by Up-and-Coming Contemporary Ceramic Artists includes contemporary ceramic sculpture, functional pottery, and compelling ceramic installation art.
Emerging Ceramic Artists: Pottery and Ceramic Sculpture by Up-and-Coming Contemporary Ceramic Artists includes the following up-and-coming ceramic artists:
Andrea Denniston, Floyd, Virginia
Shiyuan Xu, Houston, Texas
Kirk Jackson, Missoula, Montana
Travis Winters, Baltimore, Maryland
Lindsay Scypta, Rossford, Ohio
Kyle Johns, Northbrook, Illinois
Renee LoPresti, San Marcos, Texas
En Iwamura, Helena, Montana
Lauren Karle, Watrous, New Mexico
April D. Felipe, Albany, Ohio
Chris Chaney, Naperville, Illinois
Lisa Belsky, Columbus, Ohio
Jacob Foran, Edmonds, Washington
Max Seinfeld, Danbury, Connecticut
Stuart Gair, Hudson, Ohio
Charity White, Chicago, Illinois
Zak Helenske, Seattle, Washington
Naomi Clement, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Stephanie Galli, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
Mike Stumbras, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
