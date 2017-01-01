Special Offer Design, make, and install ceramic tiles and murals – FREE! Designing ceramic tiles and murals has never been easier with How to Design, Make, and Install Ceramic Tiles and Murals.

Handmade ceramic tiles take advantage of all the complex possibilities of the ceramic process. Add the graphic potential of a picture plane, multiply that over any area you want, and the possibilities for ceramic tile art become nearly limitless. And ceramic tile isn’t just flat; handmade ceramic tiles can be relief surfaces that are quite complex—but you would be surprised to learn how easy it can be to make your own ceramic tiles in this way. In fact, you can make a ceramic tile mold that has a lot of relief so you can quickly reproduce a complex tile design without having to carve each tile individually.

Making ceramic tile art starts with ceramic tile design—and good design starts at the end; considering the end result of a ceramic tile project before any tile is made will help you choose the clay and the tools to use. And the experts we’ve chosen to walk you through the process of making and installing your own handmade ceramic tiles have all the information you will need to stay on track. Whether you are looking for tips to keep your tiles flat, or you’re making a complex ceramic tile mural for a large wall area, How to Design, Make, and Install Ceramic Tiles and Murals will help you make great ceramic tiles in no time flat.

Here’s a sample of what’s inside this helpful freebie:

How to Make Ceramic Tiles Flat

by Laura Reutter

Keeping handmade ceramic tiles flat while drying and firing has often been a source of frustration for clay artists. Over the years, I’ve read a great deal about sandwiching wet tiles between drywall, flipping them, stacking them, turning them, covering them or weighting them. Why spend countless hours fussing over tiles? I’ve developed a ceramic tile technique that greatly minimizes the amount of handling needed and is almost foolproof for making flat tiles.

Clay for Ceramic Tiles

To begin making flat tiles you need to use a heavily grogged clay formulated for sculpture or tile – not a plastic throwing clay. I like my clay on the dry, stiff side as too much water makes it dry slowly and promotes warping.

The Ceramic Tile Drying Process

Most of my tiles are press molded in plaster molds, but if you don’t use molds for your tiles, just roll out clay slabs directly onto a piece of drywall (drywall makes a great work surface – just make sure to seal all of the drywall edges with duct tape to contain that nasty drywall dust) using wooden spacers or dowels beneath the rolling pin for the desired thickness. I prefer half-inch-thick tiles. Once you have rolled out the clay slabs, don’t move, lift or turn them. If you do move the clay, its “plastic memory” will kick in and it may warp, bend, or curl during drying and firing. Just trim the slabs in place, cutting them to the desired dimensions using a trimming knife and your pattern. After trimming, it is very important to allow the wet tiles to sit on the drywall for 8 to 12 hours (overnight is usually good). Drywall sucks a lot of water out of the clay and the tiles will really stiffen up.

By the next day the tiles should be pretty close to leather hard and stiff enough to handle without flexing. Test a tile to see if it can be picked up safely. At this point, trim and smooth the edges. If you wish to incise or decorate the green tile in any way, now is the time to do it. There is no need to score the backs of tiles unless you want to. Scoring has nothing to do with the warping or drying process, but it helps the tile adhesive cling to the tile and hold it to the wall or floor during installation. I only score my tiles if I know the customer wants them for an installation.

Once the tile is trimmed, place it directly onto a rigid metal storage rack. Because air circulates on all sides of the tile, it dries very evenly and no warping occurs. While your tiles dry, avoid direct sources of warm air like a register vent or portable heater that might dry one area faster than another. You want even drying from top and bottom. I keep tiles on the rack until they are completely dry and ready to bisque.

You should only handle your green tiles about three times: once to roll out and cut the clay; once to smooth the edges and place on a drying rack; and once to put it in a kiln for your bisque firing.

How to Design, Make, and Install Ceramic Tiles and Murals also includes:

Making a Ceramic Tile Fireplace Surround

by Stephani Stephenson

Ceramic tile artist Stephani Stephenson loves the Spanish and Mission revival styles along with Batchelder and Claycraft finishes. One of the projects she tackled was designing and making a ceramic tile fireplace surround in that early 20th century style. If you’ve ever wanted to tackle an impressive ceramic tile art project, this is the one.

How to Design, Make, and Install a Hanging Ceramic Tile Wall Mural

by Donna Rozman

Create a ceramic tile design based on simple experimentation with abstract shapes. Rozman shares a tile design transfer technique for quick repetition and production of your tile art, then walks you through the steps for applying glaze and colorants to ceramic tiles. She includes a glaze recipe for majolica tile decoration. Rozman finishes off by showing how to install and display a ceramic tile mural.

How to Make a Good Impression with Ceramic Tile Wall Art

by Paul Andrew Wandless

David Gamble believes you can find inspiration for your ceramic tile art anywhere, even in mundane objects like sewer covers. Here, Paul Andrew Wandless explains how David turned manhole covers and sewer grates into wall-worthy ceramic tile wall art.

How to Make a Raised Ceramic Tile Design

by Thomas Gelsanliter

Making molds for tiles – especially those with intricate designs – can really save you time and effort. All you need is to come up with a great ceramic tile design and then follow these steps to make a mold of it. Presto! Your awesome ceramic tile design can be repeated over and over again.

