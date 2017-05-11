15 Low-Fire Glaze Recipes from the Pros: Recipe Cards for Low Fire Pottery Glazes
Looking for a few great low-fire glaze recipes? Here they are—15 great recipes from 11 professional ceramic artists and available on convenient recipe cards you can print out and take into your studio. No matter what your interest—color, texture, surface effect, majolica or slips—you’re sure to discover something you can use on your work from these successful glazes the pros are using. If you’ve been looking for a new low-fire glaze recipe to use as a base glaze for functional work, or maybe you’re in need of some highly unusual surface treatments, then you’ll find the assortment here covers glossy to matt and crusty to smooth. And by the time you add in all the possible variations through your experiments, your low-fire glaze palette should be teaming with possibilities. And remember, results vary with clay bodies, materials, and firing schedules, so be sure to test all your glazes in small batches using your own materials and equipment. Now get out there and mix up some new low-fire pottery glazes!
Check out this excerpt:
Steve Davis-Rosenbaum: Linda Arbuckle’s Majolica Glaze
Cone 04
Sandra Luehrsen: Matt Glaze
Cone 06
Sandra Luehrsen: Majolica Overglaze
Cone 06-04
Deanna Ranlett: Low-Fire Crystal Glaze
Cone 04-02
Deanna Ranlett: Love Child Spodumene/Strontium Revision
Cone 04-02
Joe Pintz: Hirsh Satin Matt
Cone 04-02
Kari Radasch: Kari’s Best Transparent
Cone 04-02
Howard Koerth: HK Dry Lithium Base
Cone 010-04
Darren Emenau: MNO Lichen
Cone 06
Joan Bruneau: Black Vitreous Slip
Cone 04
Joan Bruneau: Deb’s Clear Glaze
Cone 04
Arthur Halvorsen: Icy Blue Glaze
Cone 04
Gail Kendall: White Slip
Cone 06-10
Gail Kendall: Gerstley Borate Base Glaze
Cone 03
Lana Wilson: Lana’s Purple Aqua Glaze
