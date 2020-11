We are thrilled to announce our next Talking Clay Field Trip to visit Elisa Helland-Hansen at her fjord-side studio! Hosted by Simon Levin and Jennifer Harnetty, this field trip will feature a video tour of Elisa’s latest exhibition, great conversation, and a teapot demo. Plus, we’ll take in some breathtaking views, weather permitting! This free webinar will be held on Friday, November 20th, at 9 am EST USA.