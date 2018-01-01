Handbuilding Techniques

Suze Lindsay Shares Two Techniques for Handbuilt Feet

• January 1, 2018 • Add Comment

Historically, I have been more of a thrower than a handbuilder. I love handbuilt pots, but haven’t quite gotten there with my handbuilding. One thing I have struggled with is coming up with attractive feet on slabbuilt vessels and platters. But Suze Lindsay’s DVD gave me some good ideas to play with.

In today’s video, Pouring Vessels, (which is on sale in our Winter DVD Clearance!), Suze shares a couple of great little techniques for added feet. Have a look! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Pouring Vessels: Making and Decorating Expressive Functional Pottery, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

To learn more about Suze Lindsay or to see more images of her work, please visit www.forkmountainpottery.net.

**First published in 2015

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

Enter Your Log In Credentials
This setting should only be used on your home or work computer.

Larger version of the image

Send this to a friend