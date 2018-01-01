Suze Lindsay Shares Two Techniques for Handbuilt Feet

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Historically, I have been more of a thrower than a handbuilder. I love handbuilt pots, but haven’t quite gotten there with my handbuilding. One thing I have struggled with is coming up with attractive feet on slabbuilt vessels and platters. But Suze Lindsay’s DVD gave me some good ideas to play with.

In today’s video, Pouring Vessels, (which is on sale in our Winter DVD Clearance!), Suze shares a couple of great little techniques for added feet. Have a look! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Pouring Vessels: Making and Decorating Expressive Functional Pottery, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Shop!

To learn more about Suze Lindsay or to see more images of her work, please visit www.forkmountainpottery.net.

**First published in 2015