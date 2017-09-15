Dissecting a Found Form to Come Up With Patterns for Handbuilding

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

This clip was excerpted from Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

If you love slab building, but have trouble figuring out how to turn a flat slab into a volumetric form, today’s video clip from Liz Zlot Summerfield might help solve the mystery. In this clip, an excerpt from her DVD Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs, Liz shows how to take a simple paper cup and turn it into a pattern for a handbuilt juice cup.- Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

To learn more about Liz Zlot Summerfield or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lzpottery.com.