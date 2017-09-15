Dissecting a Found Form to Come Up With Patterns for Handbuilding

This clip was excerpted from Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!
If you love slab building, but have trouble figuring out how to turn a flat slab into a volumetric form, today’s video clip from Liz Zlot Summerfield might help solve the mystery. In this clip, an excerpt from her DVD Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs, Liz shows how to take a simple paper cup and turn it into a pattern for a handbuilt juice cup.- Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
To learn more about Liz Zlot Summerfield or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lzpottery.com.
Muy lindos trabajos. Gracias.
I learn so much from your tutorials…thank you.
Love your tutorials and books!
Learned so much from your tutorials love the videos thank you
Like your tutorial very much. I’m also intrigued by the music that is played. Do you know what it is called or by whom it is played? Thank you.