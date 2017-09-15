Handbuilding Techniques

Dissecting a Found Form to Come Up With Patterns for Handbuilding

• September 15, 2017 • Read Comments (6)

This clip was excerpted from Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

 

If you love slab building, but have trouble figuring out how to turn a flat slab into a volumetric form, today’s video clip from Liz Zlot Summerfield might help solve the mystery. In this clip, an excerpt from her DVD Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs, Liz shows how to take a simple paper cup and turn it into a pattern for a handbuilt juice cup.- Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

 

juicecupsfinished_500 To learn more about Liz Zlot Summerfield or to see more images of her work, please visit www.lzpottery.com.

 

SAVE 30% on Liz Zlot Summerfield's best-selling video!

Have you ever stared at a slab of clay and been completely immobilized? That blank canvas can be intimidating, but not if you have some tools to help you envision the potential of the slab. In her DVD Handbuilt Forms with Soft Slabs, Liz Zlot Summerfield gives straightforward tips and techniques for developing interesting and beautiful soft-slab-built forms.

Original List Price: $49.97

DVD: $34.98 | Download: $27.98

Discount applied at checkout.
Sale valid through 9/19/17 at midnight.
Learn more!
Comments

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Enter Your Log In Credentials
This setting should only be used on your home or work computer.

Larger version of the image

Send this to a friend