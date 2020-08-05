Live Handbuilding Webinar with Ashley Kim!

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

In an effort to help make up for missed classes and workshops due to the Covid 19 pandemic, we are starting a new webinar series focused on techniques! We’re all used to working from home by now, so why not Workshop from Home?

Our first Workshop from Home webinar features ceramic artist and educator Ashley Kim! In this two-hour demonstration, we’ll take a deep dive into Ashley’s handbuilding and decorating techniques for one of her signature vase forms.

Learn to build an asymmetrical vase form using coils and slabs

Make instant lace transfers

Top it all off with stencil-resist and sgraffito decoration

and much more!

It’s just like an in-person workshop, but you are guaranteed a front row seat! Ask questions throughout, or during the Question and Answer Session at the end.

Registration is $35, and registrants can access a recording of the video for 30 days following the event to revisit techniques! Space is limited – Register today through this link:

https://ceramics.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OCRHYpqPRwW_7kahPcyo-Q