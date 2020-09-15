Live Surface Decoration Webinar with Lora Rust

Our next Workshop from Home webinar features ceramic artist and educator Lora Rust on Wednesday, September 30th at 1pm EDT! In this demonstration, we’ll take a deep dive into Lora’s “pushing clay” texture technique, which was featured in the September/October 2020 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated!
- Learn to use Lora’s pushing clay technique on a plate, bowl, and a vase
- Discover how to make these decisive marks while maintaining the shape of your piece
- Use design shortcuts like the grid and the contours of the tool to layout your decoration
- Learn the secrets of making the surface pop when finished
- and much more!
It’s just like an in-person workshop, but you are guaranteed a front row seat! Ask questions throughout, or during the Question and Answer Session at the end.
Registration fee: $35
Registrants can access a recording of the video for 30 days following the event to revisit techniques!
Space is limited—Register today through the button below!