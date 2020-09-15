Ceramic Artists

Live Surface Decoration Webinar with Lora Rust

Learn Lora's signature "clay pushing" texture technique!

• September 15, 2020 • Add Comment

Our next Workshop from Home webinar features ceramic artist and educator Lora Rust on Wednesday, September 30th at 1pm EDT! In this demonstration, we’ll take a deep dive into Lora’s “pushing clay” texture technique, which was featured in the September/October 2020 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated!

  • Learn to use Lora’s pushing clay technique on a plate, bowl, and a vase
  • Discover how to make these decisive marks while maintaining the shape of your piece
  • Use design shortcuts like the grid and the contours of the tool to layout your decoration
  • Learn the secrets of making the surface pop when finished
  • and much more!

It’s just like an in-person workshop, but you are guaranteed a front row seat! Ask questions throughout, or during the Question and Answer Session at the end.

Registration fee: $35

Registrants can access a recording of the video for 30 days following the event to revisit techniques!

Space is limited—Register today through the button below!

Comments

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Enter Your Log In Credentials
This setting should only be used on your home or work computer.

Larger version of the image
Send this to a friend