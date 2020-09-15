Live Surface Decoration Webinar with Lora Rust

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

Our next Workshop from Home webinar features ceramic artist and educator Lora Rust! In this demonstration, we’ll take a deep dive into Lora’s “pushing clay” texture technique, which was featured in the September/October 2020 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated!

Learn to use Lora’s pushing clay technique on a plate, bowl, and a vase

Discover how to make these decisive marks while maintaining the shape of your piece

Use design shortcuts like the grid and the contours of the tool to layout your decoration

Learn the secrets of making the surface pop when finished!\

and much more!

It’s just like an in-person workshop, but you are guaranteed a front row seat! Ask questions throughout, or during the Question and Answer Session at the end.

Registration is $35, and registrants can access a recording of the video for 30 days following the event to revisit techniques! Space is limited – Register today through this link:

https://ceramics.zoom.us/webinar/register/8116001976724/WN_SZ599kOKSnGRzA0QvDbKpw