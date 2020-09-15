Live Surface Decoration Webinar with Lora Rust

Our next Workshop from Home webinar features ceramic artist and educator Lora Rust! In this demonstration, we’ll take a deep dive into Lora’s “pushing clay” texture technique, which was featured in the September/October 2020 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated!
- Learn to use Lora’s pushing clay technique on a plate, bowl, and a vase
- Discover how to make these decisive marks while maintaining the shape of your piece
- Use design shortcuts like the grid and the contours of the tool to layout your decoration
- Learn the secrets of making the surface pop when finished!\
- and much more!
It’s just like an in-person workshop, but you are guaranteed a front row seat! Ask questions throughout, or during the Question and Answer Session at the end.
Registration is $35, and registrants can access a recording of the video for 30 days following the event to revisit techniques! Space is limited – Register today through this link:
https://ceramics.zoom.us/webinar/register/8116001976724/WN_SZ599kOKSnGRzA0QvDbKpw