Glazing Tips for Low Fire Soda Firing

Low-fire soda firing has been gaining momentum in recent years and it’s no wonder. It is more energy efficient than traditional high-fire soda firing, has a faster turn-around time, and can yield exciting results that aren’t possible at the higher temperatures.

In his new video Soda Firing Earthenware, Justin Rothshank provides an excellent start-to-finish guide to the process. In this excerpt from Soda Firing Earthenware, Justin shares how he uses a copper green glaze to get great effects in the low-fire soda kiln. Watch and be inspired to explore low-fire soda firing! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Soda Firing Earthenware, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop. It’s the perfect companion to Justin’s book Low-Fire Soda. For a thoroughly inspiring introduction into low-fire soda firing, buy the video and book and save 15%! To receive the discount, just add both titles to your cart!

More on Soda Firing!

Soda glazing was developed as less environmentally harmful alternative to salt glazing, but has proven to be much more than that—the potential of soda firing goes far beyond just being a substitute for salt. And Ceramic Arts Network has lots of articles on the subject in its archives. In this post from the archives, Gail Nichols shares some soda firing techniques and a soda slip recipe. In this post, Michael Kline shares 5 tips for stacking pots in soda, wood, or salt kilns. But if you don’t have a soda kiln, or any other atmospheric kiln, check out this post to see how to get atmospheric like effects in a cone 6 electric kiln.

Do you soda fire at lower temperatures? If so, tell us in the comments what tips and tricks you have to overcome the pains of transitioning from high or mid-range soda firing!