Quick Tip: The PacMan Sponge!

If you are someone who is constantly misplacing your tools in the studio, you will probably appreciate this smart way to keep track of your sponge from Jeni Hansen Gard. Turn the typical yellow pottery sponge into Pac Man by cutting a slit from the edge to the center of the sponge. Then store it on the side of your bucket when not in use! Brilliant!

