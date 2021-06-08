Super Smart Trimming Chuck

I typically think of trimming chucks as nuclear-cooling-tank-shaped cylinders that vases or teapots are put into for trimming. But Mike Jabbur’s chucks are a bit different. Mike makes tall, narrow chucks that actually fit inside the pots that are being trimmed, thus protecting the active walls of his vessels. Have a look at this excerpt from our compilation DVD Getting Creative with Spouts and Handles, to see how these smart chucks work.- Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
This clip was excerpted from Getting Creative with Spouts and Handles, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!
To learn more about Mike Jabbur or to see more images of his work, please visit www.mikejabbur.com.
**First published in 2014.
I think I need to make one! Many thanks for this. One question – how do you release the bottom of the pot from the top of the chuck?
I see some advantages to using this method with “Mike Jabbur type designs” (which are fantastic). I understand some other comments that in many cases you really wouldn’t need to use this type of chuck. But I do thank Mike because in some cases this is a better if not the only way to go to avoid some problems with certain shapes. I would never have thought of it, so much appreciated information and a tip of the cap to Mike,
Ralph
This chuck idea is particularly useful according to what type of work is being trimmed. It would not work for ma s I make many closed formed sculptural objects. I make my chuck and fire it bisque. I also use a Giffin Grip. EAsy Peasy for my style. It is always good to have new ideas for potters.
I guess I’m a lazy potter as I see this as too much work. If I have a fragile rim I use a foam bat and it’s easy and successful. Maybe I’m missing something here?
Really interesting. Definitely worth a try.
With the tea pot suspended on the narrow base of the chuck, why doesn’t that pressure add to the possibility of cracking the base of the tea pot? Gorgeous, enviable work! Thanks