Super Smart Trimming Chuck

I typically think of trimming chucks as nuclear-cooling-tank-shaped cylinders that vases or teapots are put into for trimming. But Mike Jabbur’s chucks are a bit different. Mike makes tall, narrow chucks that actually fit inside the pots that are being trimmed, thus protecting the active walls of his vessels. Have a look at this excerpt from our compilation DVD Getting Creative with Spouts and Handles, to see how these smart chucks work.- Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Getting Creative with Spouts and Handles, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

To learn more about Mike Jabbur or to see more images of his work, please visit www.mikejabbur.com.

**First published in 2014.