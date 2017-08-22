Inexpensive Homemade Pottery Tool Makes Even Decoration a Cinch

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

A few months ago, I shared a great tip for a measuring device called a Dividing Web. This tool is quite handy for making precise repeated decoration all the way around a pot. So I thought I would follow up with a video of another great tool for dividing round pots up into equal segments. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.



This clip was filmed at the Potters Council (now the International Ceramic Artists Network) Porcelain Conference in San Diego, California. To learn about upcoming events, click here!

**First published in 2010