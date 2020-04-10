How to Make a Cheap But Durable Handle and Ferrule for Handmade Brushes

Brushes can be an expensive tool to buy from a supplier, so Adam Chau set out to find cheaper alternatives. What he came up with is handmade brushes that are inexpensive, durable, and easy to make. Best of all, with handmade brushes, you can make marks that are all your own. In today’s post, an excerpt from Pie Molds & Handmade Brushes: Combining Industrial and Handmade Processes to Make Unique Multiples, Adam shares how he makes the handle and ferrule on his handmade brushes! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

