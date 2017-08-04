How to Facet Wheel Thrown Pottery with a Homemade Twisted Wire Tool

Once you have mastered wheel throwing, you can get a little tired of round pots. Faceting pottery is a fun way to fight “round pot boredom.” Many potters facet on stiffened up pots, but Gay Smith prefers faceting before she even takes the pot off the wheel. She loves the spontaneity and the fact that she can continue throwing from the inside and really add some movement.

In this excerpt from her video Altering Surface and Form in Freshly Thrown Pots, Gay demonstrates the marks and gestures you can create with a twisted wire, and she shows you how to make your own one-of-a-kind wire tool. Have fun messing around with this technique this weekend! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Learn to Facet Like a Pro, Plus How to Make Your Own Wiggle Wire Tool!

To learn more about Gay Smith or to see more images of her work, please visit www.gertrudegrahamsmith.com.

**First published in 2016