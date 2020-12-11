A Homemade Clay Tool Makes Building a Graceful Slab Bowl Easier

When slab building, sometimes it can be challenging to get a particular shape because if you let the clay stiffen long enough to lose its floppiness, you might end up with cracks in joints. When Randy Johnston had an idea for a form that would be darted to create a dramatic angular bowl, he needed to come up with a way to support the form while it stiffened up. He found the perfect material for making this clay tool in fiberglass roofing panels. In today’s post, an excerpt from his joint video with his wife Jan, Randy shares his clever solution for graceful slab-built bowls! –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

**First published in 2015.