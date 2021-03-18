5 Low-Cost Tools for a Remote Learning Ceramics Toolkit

Although we are all feeling glimmers of hope that the pandemic will soon be behind us, remote learning is still a part of our lives and the lessons we have all learned about doing things remotely are good to keep with us. Not only will it help us be prepared should remote learning be necessary again, but these lessons can even help us expand access to ceramic learning during normal times.

In today’s post, an excerpt from the April 2021 issue of Ceramics Monthly, Caroline Felix shares five inexpensive tools that she gives students to work with clay at home. –Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

As a high school ceramics teacher, remote learning has presented many challenges. Among them has been getting affordable and practical supplies for students to use at home. This DIY tool kit has done the trick for a cost of less than $1.65 per student: