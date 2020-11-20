Creating Layers of Surface Detail with Texture Stenciling

votes, average:out of 5)You need to be a registered member to rate this.

When most of us think of stenciling on pottery, we probably think of laying down a stencil and painting over it with an underglaze or a glaze. But since clay is malleable, we don’t have to stop there!

In this video, an excerpt from her DVD Creative Forming with Custom Texture, Amy Sanders shares her technique of texture stenciling. What a fabulous idea! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

This clip was excerpted from Creative Forming with Custom Texture, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!

CLAYflicks subscribers can view this and all of CAN’s full-length videos on CLAYflicks! Not a subscriber yet? No problem—click here to sign up for a no-risk trial.

To learn more about Amy Sanders or to see more images of her work, please visit http://www.amysanderspottery.com/.

**First published in 2011