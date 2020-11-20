Creating Layers of Surface Detail with Texture Stenciling

When most of us think of stenciling on pottery, we probably think of laying down a stencil and painting over it with an underglaze or a glaze. But since clay is malleable, we don’t have to stop there!
In this video, an excerpt from her DVD Creative Forming with Custom Texture, Amy Sanders shares her technique of texture stenciling. What a fabulous idea! – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
This clip was excerpted from Creative Forming with Custom Texture, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Network Shop!
CLAYflicks subscribers can view this and all of CAN’s full-length videos on CLAYflicks! Not a subscriber yet? No problem—click here to sign up for a no-risk trial.
To learn more about Amy Sanders or to see more images of her work, please visit http://www.amysanderspottery.com/.
Wonderful idea. I’m on the fast track to give it a try
Thank you Amy.
Sorry, we don’t have the exact finished piece. The image at the top of the page shows a similar finished piece – earthenware with white slip and a translucent blue glaze. Click the image to enlarge. See more images of Amy’s finished work on her website (including many more similar texture stenciled pieces – link above.
Thanks for the interesting use of stencils. I, too, would like to see a sample of the finished work. One suggestion for future videos would be to have the artist hold the object very still in front of the camera for a moment or two, especially during a closeup or display it on a slant on the table; for ex. when showing the cut off version of the serrated rib or the stencil.
Thanks for this. Extremely interesting. One question (and forgive if I’ve asked it before — I don’t recall) but could we see final, glazed products more often at the end of these videos? That would be extremely helpful.
Cool!
Thanks very much for the more reliable homemade stencil idea !
I just used a shiny newspaper ad page cut up the other day and it was being difficult, to say the least, and was not reusable.
Very good!!!!
Love this, simple and so inspiring!
Thanks so much for some great ideas! Need to get out into my studio and try it out ASAP! Thanks for the new inspiration!
No sound.