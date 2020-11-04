The Sasukenei Smokeless Kiln: A Wood Kiln that Produces Little Smoke and Great Results

Wood firing is done by a relatively small number of potters because wood kilns are labor intensive and sometimes not practical for highly populated locations due to air quality regulations. But what if you could get the results of firing in a traditional anagama kiln in a quick-firing, compact kiln that produces very little smoke? I’m thinking a lot more people might give wood firing a try.
In today’s post, Masakazu Kusakabe and Mark Lancet explain the concept behind the Sasukenei Smokeless Kiln. Plus, we’ve thrown in a couple diagrams in case you’d like to build your own kiln. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.
The Sasukenei Smokeless Kiln features several unique characteristics. The finished pieces are of a quality associated with a much longer firing than in a traditional anagama kiln. The kiln fires almost effortlessly and quickly climbing naturally, sustaining high temperatures and achieving dramatic wood-fire effects in 24 to 36 hours. As the name implies, the Sasukenei Smokeless Kiln produces virtually no smoke during firing.
Kusakabe first became interested in smokeless firing when invited to build a kiln for Burnaby City in British Columbia, Canada. One of many requirements for the kiln was that it could not produce smoke, since the kiln was sited in a very populated area. Kusakabe met the challenge by producing Umbu (piggyback) kiln, a large, double-chambered, smokeless kiln.
The Sasukenei Smokeless Kiln begins with two features employed in the Umbu kiln: a large bourry box and a large chimney typically associated with bigger kilns.
The large bourry box is a double-chambered, downdraft fire box that burns efficiently. Wood is stoked in the top chamber and rests on a grate above the second chamber, which catches the ash and embers from the firing. Air drawn down trough the burning wood results in a fire that burns upside down.
The Sasukenei ware chamber is compressed and measures slightly larger than a cubic meter. The ash and firing effect also are compressed, and the results are dramatic and beautiful. Kusakabe’s insight here was that rather than spread ash and firing effects over a large kiln space to produce good wood-fire results, he would compress the ware chamber and concentrate ash and firing effects on in small chamber for dramatic wood-fired results.
Some of the subtleties found in larger kilns with longer firing cycles are less likely to occur, but the Sasukenei Smokeless Kiln concentration of ash and firing effects produces work so inundated with natural ash glaze that it appears to have been fired over 10 days, rather than the actual day and a half. In addition, work fired under the bourry box and in the flues leading to the ware chamber exhibits qualities unique to the Sasukenei Smokeless Kiln.
By comparison, the Dancing Fire Wood Kiln typically can be fired three to five times per year due to its firing cycle, wood and crew.
Another difference between the kilns is that the Sasukenei Smokeless Kiln ware chamber is less than 25 percent of the size of the combined ware chambers of the Dancing Fire Wood Kiln. The opportunity to fire more frequently and the range of effects unique to the Sasukenei Smokeless Kiln compensate for the size differences.
The ease of operation, stellar results and smokeless firing combine to make the Sasukenei Smokeless Kiln one that lives up to its name. Sasukenei is a work from the dialect spoken only in Miharu, where Kusakabe lives. It translates as “No problem!” or “No worries, mate!”
That all depends on the size of your brick. You can practically count it out from that basic diagram as it’s posted in inches which correlates to your brick sizes easily.
PLEASE, do not post your email address on this page. Posting your email address online makes it available to anyone who wants to use it. The comments on posts are not secure. Linda, I suggest you post plans online somewhere and then provide a link to download. A great idea would be to post them as an attached file in the forum: /community/index.php
Thanks, and remember to practice safe online socializing!
“I would be happy to send diagrams to anyone interested. I also have a powerpoint presentation on the building of the Ombu.”
Dear Linda, an Ombu kiln diagram and would be really appreciated and nice. Thank you so much!!
dezzalarsen@yahoo.com
dereklarsenceramics.com
Do you stack work/pots in the 2nd chamber???
I think you are right…there are ways to use a second chamber as a reburn chamber to burn the smoke clean, a gas burner in the botton of a chimney can do this …sometimes. This technology is used in modern wood stoves and furnaces.
I do not think the chimney has anything to do with the lack of smoke. But with that tall of a chimney i am sure you have pleanty of draft.
I work out of a 5 chamber noborigama, and it is smokey.
someday we will all have to go smokeless,
Thanks from Japan!
-D
Comment
I am a ceramic tech at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts in Burnaby BC and helped to build the Ombu kiln. (Ombu is the correct name)
I have fired it smokeless over 40 times. On the rare occasion that we get smoke we have eliminated it by tossing in a cup of water with the stoke. It may be because of the good draw from the tall chimney or that the second chamber acts as an after burner. The diagram shown is of the sasukenei kiln. The Ombu has 2 chambers with the chimney in the centre of the two. The flue from the first chamber passes under the second chamber and the flame then passes over the second chamber into the chimney. Jack Troy and Robert Barron are coming to fire it with us next week.
I would be happy to send diagrams to anyone interested. I also have a powerpoint presentation on the building of the Ombu.
For those local viewers there is an exhibition called “Out of the Ombu” presently showing work from the Ombu at the Maple Ridge Art Gallery in Maple Ridge, BC
I am confused on what makes this kiln different from a John Neely designed Train Kiln. Trains have been used in Utah (usa) as well as Australia (Steve Harrison) for decades.
These kilns do smoke. Just maybe not as much as an ineffecient anagama.
This design seems to have a taller chimney, probably for use in its original canadian location at higher elevations.
There is however SMOKELESS anagama type kiln research ongoing….in the past few years by Australian Ray Cavill.
Many University kilns in America and Australia have been shut down due to smoke pollution.
HI, I am a friend of Kusakabe in Japan, and I have fired his sasukenei kiln with him several times. It’s a really great kiln which gives you very good results resembling those of an anagama but I have to say that it does smoke when doing the side stoking towards the end of the firing, for reduction in the main chamber.
Yes David, the book actually goes into a lot more detail on this kiln and another kiln (the dancing fire kiln). In addition it has guidelines on safety, working with local regulatory boards, wood fire recipes, and a step-by-step guide through the six stages of the wood firing process. You can download an excerpt here:
/bookstore/japanese-wood-fired-ceramics/
I am potter that lives in the city limits of Jackson, MI, and this is a answer to my prayers. I have wanted to start firing with wood for some time now but was too concerned with smoke. Where can detailed plans be obtained? The pictures in this article are great but I would love some more instructions and possibly a materials list.
Sounds really valuable for us who live in suburban areas! Does the book contain plans and information on firing? David
Would it not be wonderful if it really worked. My Husband is prepared to give it a go. It may take a while, however, I will inform you about the progress. Speak to you then. Erika
Sorry Louise! I corrected the spelling! – editor.
Hello,
One thing – the name of the city in which this was built is Burnaby – those who live there (or close by like me) care about this sort of thing – especially when the mistake makes the city named after the goofus in Hello Dolly!